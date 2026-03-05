Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $630.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $843.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

