148,569 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 681.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 313.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

