Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $467.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $467.5385.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $543.00 target price (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total value of $229,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,091.56. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew D. Teed bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.91 per share, for a total transaction of $495,856.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,119.38. This trade represents a 45.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,314,225. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TYL opened at $367.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.20. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $283.71 and a 12 month high of $626.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.53%.The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.