Griffith & Werner Inc. Takes $6.82 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000. CocaCola accounts for about 3.6% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. United Bank raised its holdings in CocaCola by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $1,722,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 173,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,028,536. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,036 shares of company stock worth $44,410,822. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages maintain a favorable view—KO was given a consensus “Buy” rating by brokerages, which supports investor confidence and may limit downside pressure. Brokerage Consensus

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

