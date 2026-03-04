Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.2% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
International Business Machines Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $245.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.29.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 60.27%.
International Business Machines News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Won a multi-year contract to modernize in-store pricing across the Defense Commissary Agency and announced a Watsonx integration with Deepgram (voice AI) — concrete revenue and government footprint gains that support IBM’s hybrid-cloud/AI positioning. IBM Expands AI And Government Ties As Shares Trade Below Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Security Posture Management and semantic-web market reports highlight large, fast-growing addressable markets (multi?billion forecasts) that could benefit IBM over time, but they don’t change near-term investor sentiment. $53.31 Bn Security Posture Management (SPM) Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Semantic AI/graph technologies are expanding rapidly, underlining long-term AI/automation demand that plays to IBM’s software and data services, though impact is gradual. Semantic Web Market Research Report 2025-2030
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report investor alarm after Anthropic’s Claude Code demo showed the ability to modernize legacy COBOL systems — a direct competitive threat to IBM’s mainframe and modernization services, which has pressured the stock recently. IBM Stock Plunges on AI Threat From Anthropic: Time to Rethink?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/press commentary and investor concern about AI innovation rattling confidence adds downward pressure and volatility; several write-ups frame IBM as lagging newer AI entrants. IBM Shares Face Pressure as AI Innovation Rattles Investor Confidence
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and op-eds warning of systemic AI risk and rapid disruption are amplifying selling during volatile sessions even if their direct impact on IBM’s fundamentals is indirect. If IBM Can Drop 13% In A Day, What Does This Say About These Market Conditions?
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
