Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,636 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 17,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In related news, insider Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 119,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,904,590.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,421,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,484,751.26. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is -5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

