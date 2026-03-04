CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Position Trimmed by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,575 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 306,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 77,720 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 33.4% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 84,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRE. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

