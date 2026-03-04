Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,251,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 208,450 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 720,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,021,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,323,000 after purchasing an additional 408,597 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -86.32 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is -636.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.