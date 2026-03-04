Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $113,936,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $67,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,865,000 after acquiring an additional 392,365 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,744,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 262,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total value of $1,749,131.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,839.56. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 957,485 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,808 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $258.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.41.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.