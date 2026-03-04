Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 346.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000.

Shares of SPMO opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.43. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

