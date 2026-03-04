Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.25 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 195.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,128,328.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,726.27. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 248 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.79, for a total transaction of $72,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,043.90. The trade was a 37.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,981. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $304.43 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.88 and a 12 month high of $305.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

