Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $32,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 13.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 476,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,332 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.90 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.31%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

