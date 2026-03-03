Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,179 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.