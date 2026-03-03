Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,179 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

