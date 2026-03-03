Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.1%

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 59.63%.

Occidental Petroleum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

