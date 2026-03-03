Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 59.63%.
Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oil-price surge tied to Middle East tensions is lifting OXY because higher crude supports oil producers’ revenue and cash flow. OXY Stock Soars in Premarket on Oil Rally Amid Middle East Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting the geopolitical shock (U.S.-Israel action on Iran) and related oil upside increases the likelihood of upgrades and re-rating for large oil names including OXY. 2 Surging Oil Stocks Ripe for Overdue Upgrades
- Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its view on Occidental, giving an analyst upgrade that can attract buyers and support the rally. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at Argus
- Positive Sentiment: Macro analysis warning of a potential worst?case oil scenario (Strait of Hormuz disruptions, $100 crude) underpins expectations for sustained higher prices that benefit OXY’s earnings outlook. Oil’s Worst Case Scenario Is Here. $100 Crude Could Be Coming.
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor guidance pieces and buy/hold analyses (The Motley Fool) reiterate long?term cash?flow and debt reduction progress at OXY — supportive context but not an immediate catalyst. Occidental Petroleum: Buy, Sell, or Hold? 2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Occidental’s large February debt tender is a material corporate action: it could lower interest expense if successful but also focuses markets on capital allocation and cash use. Expect near-term volatility as investors digest the details. Occidental Debt Tender Puts Balance Sheet And Valuation In Spotlight
- Negative Sentiment: Media coverage noting writedowns tied to Berkshire/Hathaway reporting (and prior noncash adjustments) keeps a cautionary spotlight on OXY’s valuation and past mark?to?market noise — a reminder of headline risk despite operational strength. Berkshire Hathaway profit falls on lower insurance income, Occidental writedown
OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.
Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.
