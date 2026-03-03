Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in RH $RH

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.28% of RH worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 125.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,119,000 after purchasing an additional 359,101 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,632,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 54.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 733,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,713,000 after acquiring an additional 259,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RH by 388.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $30,457,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of RH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.19.

RH Trading Down 5.1%

RH stock opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.14. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.42). RH had a negative return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $883.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,640. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,154 shares of company stock worth $1,100,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

