Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 774,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,501,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,088,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,151,145.05. This trade represents a 11.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $307,547.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,823 shares in the company, valued at $550,574.14. This represents a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 313,726 shares of company stock worth $10,597,509 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LINC shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

