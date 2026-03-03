First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,310,688 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $134.01 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.76 and a twelve month high of $276.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average of $211.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,933,580. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total transaction of $17,384,919.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,034,027.75. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 288,296 shares of company stock valued at $61,461,516 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.19.

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

