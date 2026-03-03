First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,352,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,933 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $372,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,669,000 after buying an additional 198,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $232.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.38 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $437.00 price target on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.11.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

