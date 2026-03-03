Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Fortive worth $79,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 20.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortive by 8.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Fortive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Fortive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $416,022.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,753.50. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin?off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin?off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher?margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software?enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

