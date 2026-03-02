103,262 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Acquired by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,000. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 3.9% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 184.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,515.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,025.01. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $979,856.43. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,811 shares of company stock worth $15,219,371. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

PPG Industries stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

