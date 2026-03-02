Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,399 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,920.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.7% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $101.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

