16,283 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Acquired by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.6% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $321.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.81 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently -474.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

