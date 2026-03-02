Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,285 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BE. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,398,650.64. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $155.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $180.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.18, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel?cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high?density AI power demand. Bloom-Brookfield Deal

Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel?cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high?density AI power demand. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY?2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium?term earnings expansion. Backlog & Guidance

Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY?2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium?term earnings expansion. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean?power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows. Zacks YTD Note

Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean?power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows. Neutral Sentiment: High?profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock’s volatility but said he’d feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst. Cramer Comment

High?profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock’s volatility but said he’d feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell?side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near?term upside after the run. Citi Initiation

Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell?side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near?term upside after the run. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price. BE vs FCEL

Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high?profile sale that often triggers short?term profit taking and can pressure the stock. SEC Filing

Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high?profile sale that often triggers short?term profit taking and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Multiple analysis pieces warn the stock may be “priced for perfection” — expensive multiples and high execution expectations are prompting some investors to lock in gains after the rally. Valuation Note

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

