Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 164.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,474 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth $378,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 635,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 476,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $45.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $46.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

