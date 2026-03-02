Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 881,890 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 29th total of 651,898 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,127 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 821,127 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
Alto Ingredients, Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a diversified producer of alcohol-based products and specialty ingredients for industrial, food, beverage and personal care applications. The company’s core offering centers on ethanol produced for fuel markets, as well as an expanding portfolio of natural and organic alcohols, glycerin and other ingredient solutions. Alto’s product lines serve a range of end markets, including renewable fuels, confectionery, flavorings, cosmetics and sanitizers.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Alto Ingredients operates a network of production facilities across the United States.
