JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.32 Million Position in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF $FINT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FINT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 763,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 443,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF alerts:

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF Price Performance

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

About Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF

The Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (FINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to mid- to large-cap international companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FINT was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.