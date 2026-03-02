JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 296,186 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 10,207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 1,497,694 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arhaus by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,703,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,137,000 after acquiring an additional 811,337 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 317,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 275,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Declared a special cash dividend of $0.35/share payable March 31, rewarding shareholders and signaling strong cash generation. Arhaus press release

Q4 results beat expectations: revenue $364.8M (above consensus) and EPS $0.11 vs. $0.10 estimate; full-year revenue rose ~8.5% to a record $1.38B and adjusted EBITDA increased — supports longer?term growth thesis.

Company set FY2026 net revenue target of $1.43B–$1.47B and plans 10–14 showroom projects (4–6 new openings), continuing its showroom expansion strategy that drove 2025 growth.

One analyst (Telsey) raised its target to $13 (from $12), signaling some analyst confidence in the recovery/expansion story.

Management will attend investor conferences (Raymond James meetings), increasing access for investors and potential for additional clarity.

Short-interest data reported appears unreliable (zeros/NaN) and should not be interpreted as a material driver today; ignore until corrected.

Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $300M–$320M is below the consensus (~$327M), implying near-term demand softness and pressuring the stock.

Profitability/momentum mixed: full-year net income declined ~1.9% YoY and comparable written sales grew only 1.3%, suggesting slower demand and pressure on margins despite revenue growth.

TD Cowen trimmed its target to $12 from $13 (but kept a Buy), a modest analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment.

ARHS stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Arhaus had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $364.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Arhaus’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARHS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

