Xponance Inc. Acquires 74,211 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $554,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,055,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,425,000 after purchasing an additional 636,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,734,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,879,000 after purchasing an additional 341,915 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,838,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,668,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,893 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.51%.Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $216,965.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 668,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,141,025.05. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

