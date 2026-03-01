Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYZ. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $5,383,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $5,400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Block by 2,385.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,255,000 after acquiring an additional 587,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $72.00 price objective on Block in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Block from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Block to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:XYZ opened at $63.77 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Block had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Block’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $517,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 503,784 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,200. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $52,591.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,097.64. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,797 shares of company stock worth $940,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Block

Here are the key news stories impacting Block this week:

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

