TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 190,425 Shares of Edison International $EIX

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,425 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $28,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 169.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 78,531 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Edison International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,984,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Featured Articles

