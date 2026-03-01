TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361,460 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,097,519 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $26,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,557,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,916,000 after buying an additional 223,457 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,896,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,454,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 643,641 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,631.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.23. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.99 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 31.18%. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, iA Financial set a $11.00 price target on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver’s core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

