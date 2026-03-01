Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6.89 trillion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently. BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid. KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API. TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

