Fetch.ai Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $368.42 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $368.42 million and $112.44 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,384,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is superintelligence.io. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The official message board for Fetch.ai is x.com/asi_alliance.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world. Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)Telegram, LiinkedIn, Medium, YouTube”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

