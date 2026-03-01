River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,050.39 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,053.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $930.04.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

