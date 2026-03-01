Steem (STEEM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.08 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Steem has a market capitalization of $33.08 million and $58.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002306 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,326.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.38 or 0.00672997 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013676 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.43 or 0.00514771 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00081312 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.06 or 0.00331782 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012944 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 540,969,230 coins and its circulating supply is 522,267,379 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
