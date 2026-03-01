Royce & Associates LP Has $66.50 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Valmont Industries makes up approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.87% of Valmont Industries worth $66,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,860,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 177,749 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 258.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 93,163 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Valmont Industries by 179.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 253,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,381,000 after purchasing an additional 65,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $459.75 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $487.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.61 and its 200-day moving average is $411.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

