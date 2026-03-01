Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Finemark National Bank & Trust

Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. This trade represents a 86.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,568.98. This represents a 97.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $186.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.61. The company has a market cap of $372.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

