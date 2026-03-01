HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,198,255 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $245,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,809,000. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth $154,359,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth $61,432,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $60,053,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 144.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after buying an additional 4,299,428 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HudBay Minerals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HBM opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. HudBay Minerals Inc has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.13 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.71%.HudBay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 8.0%. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

HudBay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company’s operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

