Vanguard Group Inc. Has $268.86 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,102,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of YETI worth $268,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in YETI by 24.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,661,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after acquiring an additional 519,102 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 26.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 19.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 563,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 90,158 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,912.04. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

NYSE:YETI opened at $43.61 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $583.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

