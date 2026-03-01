Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,621 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in Vertiv by 35.5% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,361 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $254.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.04 and a 200-day moving average of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $264.86.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

