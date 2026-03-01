Newell Brands Inc. $NWL Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,015,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $241,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,953,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after buying an additional 244,584 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 48.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 25,985,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 18,670,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near-term estimates — including Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and FY2026 — signaling modest improvement in expected near-term profitability (FY2026 raised to $0.56 from $0.53). These upward tweaks may support the view that cost actions or product mix improvements are starting to help results.

Barclays reiterated its Buy on NWL, which provides institutional support for the shares and can stabilize investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: New product push into higher-end baby gear — Newell is testing a Graco rotating infant car seat — which could support longer-term premiumization and margin recovery but likely won’t meaningfully move near-term results. Newell Brands Tests Premium Growth With Graco Rotating Infant Car Seat

New product push into higher-end baby gear — Newell is testing a Graco rotating infant car seat — which could support longer-term premiumization and margin recovery but likely won’t meaningfully move near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the raises, Zacks cut some later-period forecasts — notably Q4 2027 and FY2027 (FY2027 trimmed to $0.62 from $0.65) and reduced its Q4 2027 quarterly outlook — a signal that visibility beyond FY2026 remains uncertain and that improvements may be uneven. This contributed to downward pressure on the stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -41.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company’s business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

