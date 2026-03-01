Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,520 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.26% of Korn/Ferry International worth $46,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 160.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 84.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $729.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.16 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.19-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn/Ferry International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

