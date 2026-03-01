Austal (ASX:ASB) Insider Susan (Sue) Murphy Purchases 10,000 Shares

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB – Get Free Report) insider Susan (Sue) Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.00 per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00.
Austal Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.
About Austal
