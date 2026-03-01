USDX [Kava] 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $211.22 Thousand (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded flat against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $211.22 thousand worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,531.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.00670712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00025134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331599 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

