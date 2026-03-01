Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 350,000 Holley Inc. $HLLY

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Holley by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Holley by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Holley from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Holley from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE:HLLY opened at $4.08 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high?performance automotive products for the enthusiast market. Through its portfolio of well?known brands, the company develops fuel delivery systems, intake manifolds, ignition components, nitrous oxide systems, digital controls and other engine?dress accessories tailored to both street and competition applications. Holley’s products are sold through a network of domestic and international distributors, retailers and directly to professional race teams and hobbyists.

The company’s product offerings span mechanical and electronic fuel injection, carburetion, engine management, add?on power systems and calibration tools.

