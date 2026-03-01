Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $536,000 in Carlsmed, Inc. $CARL

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlsmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Carlsmed in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Carlsmed during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Carlsmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Carlsmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlsmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000.

CARL stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Carlsmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $389.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98.

Carlsmed ( NASDAQ:CARL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Carlsmed had a negative net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 251.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Carlsmed in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Carlsmed in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Carlsmed in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Carlsmed in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlsmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. We are focused on becoming the standard of care for spine fusion surgery. The aprevo Technology Platform consists of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled software solutions, and interbody implants that we custom design for each patient’s unique pathology and vertebral bone topography, and single-use surgical instruments (the “aprevo Technology Platform”).

