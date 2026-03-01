Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Stock Position Increased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,451,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,973,000 after acquiring an additional 933,655 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,441,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,622 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,399,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 180,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,258,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,677,000 after buying an additional 324,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $28.78 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.