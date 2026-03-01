Analyzing Longevity Health (XAGE) and The Competition

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Longevity Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Longevity Health
|$1.05 million
|-$10.37 million
|-0.07
|Longevity Health Competitors
|$61.66 million
|-$32.15 million
|5.33
Longevity Health’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Longevity Health. Longevity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
24.2% of Longevity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Profitability
This table compares Longevity Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Longevity Health
|-682.67%
|N/A
|-261.90%
|Longevity Health Competitors
|-570.12%
|-153.34%
|-54.42%
Summary
Longevity Health rivals beat Longevity Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Longevity Health Company Profile
Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
