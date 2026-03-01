Analyzing Longevity Health (XAGE) and The Competition

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Longevity Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Health $1.05 million -$10.37 million -0.07 Longevity Health Competitors $61.66 million -$32.15 million 5.33

Longevity Health’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Longevity Health. Longevity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Longevity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Longevity Health has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Longevity Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Health -682.67% N/A -261.90% Longevity Health Competitors -570.12% -153.34% -54.42%

Summary

Longevity Health rivals beat Longevity Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Longevity Health Company Profile

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

