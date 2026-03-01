Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Reduces Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72,651 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 56.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,974.59. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $125.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $126.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

