SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

SMHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research cut SEACOR Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:SMHI opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $206.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.81 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEACOR Marine will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 289.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 197.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings’ offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

